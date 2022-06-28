The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 64° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

Spokane City Council member elected VP of Washington cities board

UPDATED: Tue., June 28, 2022

Betsy Wilkerson is photographed on Jan. 16, 2020, at her Spokane home. (JESSE TINSLEY/The Spokesman-Review)
Betsy Wilkerson is photographed on Jan. 16, 2020, at her Spokane home. (JESSE TINSLEY/The Spokesman-Review)
By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

The Association of Washington Cities has elected Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson as vice president for 2022-23.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation provides city officials with advocacy, training, data resources and member pooling programs. Wilkerson previously served on the association’s board.

“It is an honor to serve Eastern Washington and work with other elected officials across the state to build relationships and meet the unique challenges that we have in our region and our state,” Wilkerson said in a statement.

Councilman Zack Zappone was appointed by the City Council to serve on the association’s board.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Spokane