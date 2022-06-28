Spokane City Council member elected VP of Washington cities board

The Association of Washington Cities has elected Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson as vice president for 2022-23.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation provides city officials with advocacy, training, data resources and member pooling programs. Wilkerson previously served on the association’s board.

“It is an honor to serve Eastern Washington and work with other elected officials across the state to build relationships and meet the unique challenges that we have in our region and our state,” Wilkerson said in a statement.

Councilman Zack Zappone was appointed by the City Council to serve on the association’s board.