Spokane County hires Kyle Twohig, longtime city engineer, as director of public works

Spokane County has a new senior director of public works.

Kyle Twohig, Spokane’s director of engineering services, will take over for Chad Coles. Coles retired last week after a 31-year career as a county engineer.

Twohig has more than nine years of experience in Spokane government.

“I look forward to delivering results for the county,” Twohig said in a news release. “Chad Coles leaves a big legacy to live up to, but I’m grateful I have a team in place at Public Works who are committed to getting me up to speed and help me hit the ground running.”

Before working for the city of Spokane, Twohig was a construction developer for the The Inland Group in Spokane Valley and a project coordinator for Parsons Evergreen in Salt Lake City. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Gonzaga University.

Twohig joins Scott Simmons in taking a job at the county after serving Spokane City Hall. Simmons served as Spokane’s Public Works director from 2016 through 2021.

During that time, Twohig and Simmons oversaw construction of massive underground stormwater tanks intended to reduce overflows into the Spokane River along with other major projects including the construction of the University District Gateway Bridge and utility projects in downtown Spokane.