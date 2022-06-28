Woman accused of stabbing husband in chest during argument in north Spokane

A 57-year-old woman is suspected of stabbing her husband in the chest with a 12-inch kitchen knife during an argument about an eye appointment last week in northeast Spokane.

Bonnie E. Emberton was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of assault, according to an affidavit filed in Spokane County Superior Court.

Steven Emberton, 61, told police he got into a dispute with his wife of about 26 years at their longtime home on Dalke Ave. He called an eye clinic to schedule an appointment for her, but the clinic said an appointment already was scheduled for her that afternoon.

He said in the documents his wife took their phone during the argument, and he took it back from her hand and told her they would go to the appointment later. He told police his wife came to confront him while he was in their bedroom. She then stabbed him once in the chest with a black and silver 12-inch kitchen knife.

He said he saw blood everywhere and felt lightheaded, according to documents.

The couple’s 24-year-old son told police he heard his parents arguing upstairs around 10:30 a.m. June 20. He returned upstairs about 15 minutes later and found his father had been stabbed and was bleeding from his chest. He took his father to a “minor emergency clinic” and then Providence Holy Family Hospital, the affidavit said.

Steven Emberton said he received stitches for the stab wound, and the doctor told him that if the wound had been a couple of inches in a different direction then he would have likely died.

Bonnie Emberton said in the documents she got into an argument with her son over maggots in their dishes and then started arguing with Steven Emberton. She said in the documents her husband then punched her in the head twice, causing her to lose eyesight in her right eye.

Steven Emberton then got in her face while she was in her wheelchair, she told police. She was holding a kitchen knife while putting away dishes in the kitchen.

She said her husband dared her to stab him, so she did, according to the affidavit. She offered to fix his wound but said he declined.

An officer noticed Bonnie Emberton had a black eye and swelling on the right side of her forehead that was consistent with being punched, according to documents.

Police recovered two black and silver knives from the kitchen. An officer recognized what appeared to be dried blood on the floor of the bedroom with drops leading to the bathroom, the affidavit said. He did not see any blood in the kitchen.

It appeared the stabbing happened in the bedroom, consistent with Steven Emberton’s account to police rather than his wife’s, according to documents.

Bonnie Emberton is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday in front of Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel. She is accused of second-degree assault.