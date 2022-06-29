14-year-old left with severe injuries after hit-and-run in Grant County
A 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Grant County in the predawn hours on Wednesday, state troopers said in a release.
The victim was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with severe injuries, the release said. Troopers responded to the hit-and-run on State Route 243, near the Columbia Boulevard intersection, at about 3:50 a.m.
The suspected vehicle is described as an older silver Chevrolet Cavalier with damage to its front and passenger side mirror. It was last seen traveling south on State Route 243.
State troopers are seeking witnesses to the collision and asking anyone with information about the collision to contact (509) 925-2698.
