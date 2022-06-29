Disgraced R&B Superstar R. Kelly is sentenced to 30 years

By Troy Closson New York Times

NEW YORK — R. Kelly, the former R&B singer who had long escaped criminal penalties despite decades of sexual misconduct allegations, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for racketeering and other crimes.

The sentencing in Brooklyn marks the culmination of a stunning downfall for Kelly, 55, from a superstar hitmaker who was known as the king of R&B, to a shunned artist whose musical legacy has become inextricable from his abuses.

The chart-topping artist was among the most successful American musicians in the 1990s and 2000s, known for hits like “I Believe I Can Fly.” But as his public image soared, he exploited his vast access to young fans and aspiring artists at concerts, luring them into sex with little regard for their age.

The multiplatinum singer was found guilty on nine counts of racketeering and other crimes in September, after his federal trial in New York shed light on how he used enablers and sycophants to ensnare fans and aspiring artists while controlling their lives.

The case was widely seen as a crucial milestone for the #MeToo movement, representing the first high-profile trial since the national reckoning around sexual misconduct to feature a powerful man whose victims were primarily Black women.

Before the sentence was read, Judge Ann M. Donnelly listened to several accusers deliver vivid victim impact statements.

The accounts added to the trial testimony of 11 accusers — nine women and two men — who often told jurors that Kelly had inflicted severe sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, had argued that the government’s understanding of the appropriate sentencing range was flawed — and asked for a sentence of under 10 years. But Donnelly ultimately agreed with prosecutors, who asked for a term “in excess of 25 years.”

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was first accused of having sex with underage girls in the 1990s, and his illegal marriage to singer Aaliyah in 1994, who was 15 at the time, prompted questions about his behavior. A few years later, in 2002, Kelly was indicted on child pornography charges but was acquitted in 2008 at a trial in Chicago.

It was not until the #MeToo movement renewed scrutiny of his conduct that a new wave of charges arrived — and a conviction finally stuck in New York.