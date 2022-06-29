Vancouver man added to state insurance commissioner’s most wanted list

By Becca Robbins The Columbian

Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has added a Vancouver man, who failed to appear in court on allegations of insurance fraud, to his office’s most wanted list.

Vincent Labarbera, 30, is charged with filing a false insurance claim and attempted first-degree theft in Clark County Superior Court. A judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear on a summons last month.

Investigators says Labarbera’s 2019 Honda CBR500R was stolen from his house in Vancouver. At the time, he only had liability coverage on the motorcycle, which did not cover it if it was stolen, according to a news release from the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

After the motorcycle was stolen, he went online and upgraded his policy. He then filed a claim with Progressive and claimed the motorcycle was stolen after he upgraded his policy, the news release states.

Investigators determined the motorcycle was stolen 38 minutes prior to Labarbera upgrading his policy, according to the news release. Progressive denied his claim for $9,444 and referred the case to investigators.

Anyone with information about Labarbera’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement or the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.