10 under $10: Family activities, music and improv comedy

1 Game On! – 4 p.m. Friday, CenterPlace West Lawn Plaza, 2426 N Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. The city of Spokane Valley kicks off national Parks and Recreation month with Game On! The free event will feature live music, market offerings and a “build a park” activity, among other activities. The evening will conclude with a screening of “The Lorax” on the CenterPlace West Lawn Plaza. Organizers encourage families to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets for the movie. For information, visit spokanevalley.org/gameon. Admission: FREE

2 “Carmen and the Bull” – 5:30 p.m. Friday, Spirit Lake Library, 32575 N. Fifth Ave., Spirit Lake. Inland Northwest Opera begins its touring “opera truck” series production of “Carmen and the Bull.” A retelling of the children’s story “Ferdinand the Bull,” this lighthearted opera is set to the music of Georges Bizet’s masterpiece “Carmen.” The production will visit various schools, parks and libraries across the region. For a list of public performance dates and venues, visit inlandnwopera.com or follow Inland Northwest Opera on Instagram @inlandnwopera. Admission: FREE

3 Food Truck Friday – 11 a.m. Friday, 211 N. Wall St. The city is shutting down Wall Street every Friday for “Food Truck Fridays.” Presented in partnership with the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association, the event features appearances from Mixed Plate, Skewers, One Night Stand, Tacos Camargo, Toby’s bbq, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Daily Bread and Increditruck. For information, visit downtownspokane.org. Admission: FREE

4 “Hook” – Noon Friday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Years after Peter’s adventures in Neverland, Captain James Hook kidnaps an adult Peter Pan’s children, he must return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge an old enemy. Rated PG. 142 minutes. Directed by Steven Spielberg. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $5

5 3 Minute Mic – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Readers are invited to share up to three minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

6 “The Write Stuff” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The latest production from Blue Door Theatre, “The Write Stuff” is an improvised comedy show with “a novel approach.” A group of improv comedians will “pick the next bestseller based on your favorite quotes, sayings or random lines of dialogue.” For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

7 Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. A weekend farmers and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors, hosted by the Wonder Building. Market hours are 9:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22. For information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039. Admission: FREE

8 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

9 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

10 “Patriotic Pops” – 9 p.m. on Monday, Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. The Spokane Symphony performs an evening full of Americana followed by the Riverfront Park fireworks show in honor of July Fourth. For information, visit spokanesymphony.org. Admission: FREE