100 years ago in Spokane: The city banned a KKK parade, and worries mounted that two poplar roads were becoming ‘lovers’ lanes’

Spokane said no to a Ku Klux Klan parade.

The city’s commissioner of public safety said he would not allow any kind of parade in which people were wearing masks – or in this case, hoods.

He said any masked gathering or parade was prohibited – with the exception of masquerade balls.

He said any “secret organization” attempting to do so would be liable to prosecution.

From the romance beat: Authorities were concerned that Rim Rock Drive and High Drive were turning into “lovers’ lanes.”

The secretary of the Inland Automobile Association said he went on an inspection tour the previous night and found numerous cars parked along those two scenic drives.

His concern wasn’t with morality as much as with traffic safety. He said the cars were parked haphazardly, making it hard for traffic to get past them.

From the accident beat: A man in Mt. Hope, west of Rockford, made a nearly fatal mistake when he attempted to string telephone wires in a country district. He laid the wire over the 6,600-volt electric trolley line.

The resulting shock burned his thumb off and severely burned his arm and leg.

He was in Deaconess Hospital, and doctors were considering whether to amputate his hand.

