Arts Wrap: “Mamma Mia!” “Newsies” and a summer concert series in Browne’s Addition

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia” opens Friday.

With closing night already sold out, the CDA Summer Theatre is adding two more performance dates.

“We could not be more pleased with the support we have received from our community coming out of this two-year hiatus,” Executive Artistic Director Chuck Ethridge said in a news release. “We had a record number of performing artists audition, and tickets have sold at a record pace.”

Now running Friday to July 10 at the North Idaho College’s Schuler Performing Arts Center in Coeur d’Alene, the production will be Antoinette DiPietropolo’s directorial debut with CdA Summer Theatre. DiPietropolo, who previously directed “Mamma Mia!” at the John W. Engeman Theatre in Northport, New York, looks forward to revisiting the show.

“Have fun! That is always my thought when I think of what ‘Mamma Mia!’ audiences should experience when coming to the theater,” DiPietropolo said in the news release. “The music and emotional familiarity of ABBA songs resonate through generations.”

The show stars Heidi Santiago (Donna Sheridan), Dennie Thorpe (Sophie Sheridan), Callie McKinney Cabe (Rosie), Amy D’Orazi (Tanya), Casey Weeks (Sky), Daniel Bell (Sam Carmichael) and Spencer Normington (Harry Bright).

For information, visit cdasummertheatre.com.

Land purchase finalized for performing arts center

The team behind Spokane Valley Summer Theatre have officially finalized the purchase of land intended for the Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. Located on a roughly 5-acre parcel next door to the Tru by Hilton in Spokane Valley, the completed building’s address will be 13609 E. Mansfield.

Finalizing the purchase is, “an exciting milestone step in the building of the SVPAC, which will be a beacon of light for all to enjoy in the region,” Executive Artistic Director Yvonne A.K. Johnson said in a news release.

On track for a 2024 opening, organizers will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 13.

For information, visit svsummertheatre.com.

Browne’s Addition concerts

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, this year’s Browne’s Addition Summer Concerts lineup will include a dynamic array of local bands and genres, including rock, jazz, blues, country, Celtic and indie folk.

“To celebrate 25 years, the Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council made a commitment to offer Spokane great music and we are pleased to offer a dynamic lineup with some back by popular demand and some called for by fan request,” concert coordinator Annie Matlow said in a news release.

Beginning Tuesday with the 133rd Washington Army National Guard Band, the series will run through Aug. 25, culminating in a performance by local quintet Brassworks.

For information, visit Browne’s Addition Concert Series on Facebook.