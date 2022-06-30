beat of biz, two
UPDATED: Fri., July 1, 2022
Aviation
Amy Anderson has been hired as the manager of properties and contracts for the Spokane International Airport. Anderson will oversee risk management and property development at the Spokane International Airport, Felts Field and the Airport Business Park.
Finance
Dan Potter has been hired at Buffington Mohr McNeal as a wealth management advisor. Potter previously worked as head coach for the men’s golf team at Boise State University, after working as senior vice president of Griffin Capital Securities LLC in northern California for six years.
Honors
Julie Amador has earned a spot as a 2022 Women of the Year honoree by the Idaho Business Review. Amador is a Coeur d’ Alene-based mathematics education professor with the University of Idaho College of Education.
