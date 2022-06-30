Newborn baby abandoned on doorstep in Coeur d’Alene, police say

A newborn baby was reportedly abandoned on the doorstep of an apartment in Coeur d’Alene.

Officers responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to the area of Hanley Avenue and Courcelles Parkway, just down the street from Lake City High School, for the baby that was left outside a nearby apartment, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police Department news release.

The baby was wrapped in a towel in a stroller, police said. An apartment resident located the baby as they were leaving for work.

Medical personnel took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated, the release said. The infant appeared to be healthy and born hours earlier.

Detectives are working to identify and locate the baby’s biological relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the baby’s guardian is encouraged to contact Coeur d’Alene police.