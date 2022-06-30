Newborn baby abandoned on doorstep in Coeur d’Alene, police say
UPDATED: Thu., June 30, 2022
A newborn baby was reportedly abandoned on the doorstep of an apartment in Coeur d’Alene.
Officers responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to the area of Hanley Avenue and Courcelles Parkway, just down the street from Lake City High School, for the baby that was left outside a nearby apartment, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police Department news release.
The baby was wrapped in a towel in a stroller, police said. An apartment resident located the baby as they were leaving for work.
Medical personnel took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated, the release said. The infant appeared to be healthy and born hours earlier.
Detectives are working to identify and locate the baby’s biological relatives.
Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the baby’s guardian is encouraged to contact Coeur d’Alene police.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.