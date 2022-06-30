Stocks slip, with S&P 500 on track for its worst first half since 1970

By Aaron Gregg Washington Post

Stocks sold off in early trading Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track to close out the worst first half of the year in more than five decades.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 500 points shortly after trading started Thursday, for a decline of 1.7%.

The broader S&P 500 index dropped 1.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.4%.

Stocks have been pummeled since the start of the year as relentlessly high inflation has forced the Federal Reserve to move aggressively on interest rates.

The central bank has raised rates three times this year, with four more increases planned.

The most recent rate increase came in at three-quarters of a percentage point, the Fed’s largest rate hike since 1994.

The Fed’s shift in policy has been compounded by the other sources of uncertainty such as the war in Ukraine and China’s aggressive attempts to stamp out the coronavirus.

Each rate hike has been surrounded by sharp stock market sell-offs, contributing to a broader rout that has pushed the S&P 500 down 20% since the start of the year.

That’s put it on track for its worst first half of the year since 1970, says Sam Stovall, chief market strategist at CFRA research.

There are concerns that the Fed’s attempts to control prices could push the economy into a recession.

A survey of 17 economists recently conducted by Bankrate puts the risk of a recession in the next 18 months at 50-50, said Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick.

Weekly jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, have drifted higher in recent weeks, a sign that the labor market could be softening.

Initial claims reported by the Labor Department Thursday morning decreased by 2,000 to 231,000, but the four-week moving average jumped 7,250 from the previous week’s revised average.

Also Thursday, the core personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, rose 4.7%.

That’s 0.2 percentage points less than the month before, but still close to a four-decade high.

Economists had expected the index to come in at 4.8%, according to CNBC.

Overall consumer spending rose by 0.2% in May, down from 0.9% growth a month earlier, according to new data reported Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The BEA’s measure of inflation remained steady at 6.3%.

“People are eager to call the moment of peak inflation, but we’re still waiting to see that,” Hamrick said, adding: “For many people the current experience of inflation is unlike anything they’ve experienced in their lifetimes.”

Others are more optimistic. LPL Financial Chief Economist Jeffrey Roach points out that the rate of inflation for goods, as opposed to services, appears to be slowing.

“This is a net positive for investors as the core year over year growth rate has consistently fallen since February,” Roach said in an email.