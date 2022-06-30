This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation" by Pete Hegseth. (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS) (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS/TNS)

Fiction

1. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Escape,” James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

4. “The House Across the Lake: A Novel,” Riley Sager (Dutton)

5. “Lapvona: A Novel,” Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press)

6. “Horse: A Novel,” Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

7. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour,” Don Bentley (Putnam)

8. “Nightwork: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

9. “Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Meant to Be: A Novel,” Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious: An “In the Kitchen with David” Cookbook from QVC’s Resident Foodie,” David Venable (Ballantine)

3. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success,” Ed Mylett (Wiley)

4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong (Random House)

5. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. “The Game Master’s Book of Traps, Puzzles and Dungeons,” Jeff Ashworth (Media Lab)

8. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

9. “Leading with Heart: Five Conversations That Unlock Creativity, Purpose, and Results,” John Baird and Edward Sullivan (Harper Business)

10. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please: Essays,” Tom Segura (Grand Central)