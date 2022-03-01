Alaska Airlines suspends partnership with Russian airline

Associated Press

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines said Tuesday it is temporarily suspending its partnership with a Russian airline over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are deeply concerned by the humanitarian crisis taking place in Ukraine,” a statement from the Seattle-based airline said. ”As a result, we are temporarily suspending our partnership with the Russian airline S7.”

Alaska Airline guests, as of March 1, will not be able to earn miles on S7, and Alaska’s work to enable redemptions on S7 also will stop.

Alaska said it has also suspended its limited interline relationships with S7 and Aeroflot, the largest carrier in Russia. Interlining allows passengers on one airline to be ticketed on a competing airline for various issues such as bad weather.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced a move to sever ties with Russian entities doing business with Washington state in protest of the invasion of Ukraine and urged private businesses in the state to consider cutting ties with Russia.