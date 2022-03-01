Cook leftover quinoa like fried rice for a fast, flavor-packed meal

By Ellie Krieger Special to the Washington Post

Don’t get me wrong – I am not one of those nutritionists who thinks you need to substitute quinoa or cauliflower for grains in every dish. Technically, quinoa is a seed. I have way more respect than that for food traditions and the nutritional value of grains in general – and whole grains in particular.

But I also relish the creative freedom to break rules, and I hate to waste food. So, when I found myself with piles of leftover quinoa in my refrigerator and a couple of half-used bags of frozen vegetables, my mind went directly to one of the best and easiest ways I know to turn them into a crave-able meal: Cook them up like Chinese fried rice.

For me, the most fun thing about any stir fry is how fast it comes together once you get cooking. Because everything happens lightning fast, it’s key to have all the ingredients lined up and ready to go before you begin. I start here with diced carrots and bell peppers, letting them soften a bit, then I added the frozen vegetables: edamame and corn.

You could use pretty much any vegetable you have on hand – peas, green beans, broccoli, spinach, whatever. Then the magical flavor trio of scallion, ginger and garlic get stirred in to meet the brief heat before the quinoa is added to warm through. As with fried rice, it is best if the quinoa is well-chilled to start, so it doesn’t get gummy, again proving the dish a prime use for leftovers.

For protein, I like to go with scrambled egg, made in the same pan by forming a well in the center of the mixture, adding a little oil and scrambling the egg in the well before incorporating its small curds with the rest of the ingredients. At this point, you could add any other cooked protein instead or as well, such as leftover shrimp, chopped cooked chicken or pork.

Finished with a drizzle of soy sauce and sesame oil, it’s a meal that’s as healthful as it is delicious.

Vegetable Fried Quinoa

This tasty meal in a bowl is a riff on Chinese fried rice made with quinoa and a rainbow of colorful vegetables, plus edamame and egg for protein, all seasoned with garlic, scallion, ginger, soy sauce and toasted sesame oil.

2 tablespoons, plus 1 teaspoon peanut, canola or grapeseed oil, divided

1 cup (3¾ ounces) finely diced carrots (from 1 large carrot)

1 cup (4¾ ounces) finely diced red bell pepper (from 1 large pepper)

1 cup (4½ ounces) frozen shelled edamame

1 cup (4½ ounces) corn kernels, fresh or frozen

4 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

4 cups cold cooked quinoa (from about 1⅓ cups/8½ ounces uncooked)

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

In a large, deep nonstick skillet or wok over high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the carrot and bell pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the edamame and corn and cook until just warmed through, about 1 minute. Add the scallion, ginger and garlic, and cook, stirring, until aromatic, 30 seconds. Then add the quinoa and cook, stirring, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

Make a 3-inch well in the center of the quinoa mixture. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil, then add the eggs and cook, stirring them in the center of the quinoa, until they are softly scrambled.

Then stir the eggs into the rice mixture. Stir in the soy sauce and sesame oil. Taste, and season with additional soy sauce, if desired. Remove from the heat, divide among shallow bowls and serve.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Ellie Krieger is a registered nutritionist and cookbook author.