Food
A&E >  Food

Culinary calendar for March 2-9 – Heartwarming Mexican and 25th Anniversary Wine, Stein and Dine

Turkey green enchiladas courtesy of America’s Test Kitchen. (Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen)
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Culinary

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Heartwarming Mexican – Join Chef Colomba and learn to make chicken enchiladas with a carrot-guajillo chile sauce, Mexican-style red rice with vegetables and stewed pinto beans with pico de gallo. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class: Flavors of Morocco (sold out) – Chef Allison leads the class in making chicken tagine with olives, artichokes and lemon. The next dish is sweet and spiced couscous and a Moroccan carrot salad. The final dish is stewed chickpeas with swiss chard. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

25th Anniversary Wine, Stein and Dine – Featuring 85 wineries, breweries and restaurants. Cost includes a complimentary wine glass or beer stein, silent auction, live music and raffle benefiting Post Falls School District. Must be age 21 or older to attend. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Greyhound Park and Events Center , 5100 W. Riverbend Road, Post Falls. $45. (208) 773-0545.

