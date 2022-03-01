Gonzaga’s baseball game at Washington postponed

From staff reports

The nonconference baseball game between Gonzaga and the University of Washington scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to inclement road conditions, according to a news release from GU.

The teams will seek to reschedule the game, the release said. The Huskies are scheduled to play at Gonzaga on May 2.

Gonzaga is still on track to play a three-game series against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, starting on Friday.