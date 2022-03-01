Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren named one of 10 semifinalists for Naismith Defensive Player of Year

As the 2021-22 college basketball season winds down, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren will be one of 10 players considered for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday morning.

Holmgren’s rim protection has been essential for a Gonzaga team that holds the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 and enters the West Coast Conference Tournament with an overall record of 24-3.

In 27 games, Holgmren’s blocked 97 shots and the freshman enters the final stretch with a chance to become the program’s leader for blocks in a single season, needing 20 more to match the record set by Brandon Clarke, now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Holmgren’s 97 blocks and 3.59 blocks per game both lead the WCC and rank fourth nationally.

The 7-foot freshman also leads the WCC in rebounds per game, at 9.7, and is averaging 10.9 boards during conference play.

Other semifinalists for the Naismith award include LSU’s Tari Eason, Duke’s Mark Williams, Arizona’s Christian Koloko, Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard, Auburn’s Walker Kessler, Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell, Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar, Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

The award has been handed out four times since the 2017-18 season with Baylor’s Davion Mitchell (2021), Kansas’ Marcus Garrett (2020), Washington’s Matisse Thybulle (2019) and West Virginia’s Jevon Carter (2018) each having won it.