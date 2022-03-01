Suspect arrested after shooting near Hauser Lake leaves one dead, two injured

A shooting and subsequent fire near Hauser Lake left one person dead and two injured late Monday night. The suspect was arrested a short time later after he fled from the scene.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire in the area of Hauser Lake Road and Highway 53 at about 7:45 p.m. Monday night.

When first responders arrived, they were advised there was a shooting with numerous victims, the sheriff’s office said in a late night news release.

Deputies rescued two victims from the scene and a third was found dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses reported a man was seen running from the area, according to the sheriff’s office. Not long after a deputy was flagged down and told about a man in a vehicle with a gun near Prairie Ave. and Pleasant View Road.

Deputies took the man into custody without incident, they said.

This story is developing and will be updated.