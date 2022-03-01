By Aaron Hutcherson Washington Post

Baking and cooling racks are priceless kitchen tools. They’re great for frying, whether during the dredging process or as a reusable alternative to paper towels for draining foods once they are removed from hot oil.

I use them regularly in baking, whether to help cool a batch of cookies or when glazing doughnuts to allow any excess to drip off. Most recently, I used a rack to allow for air circulation when making crispy baked chicken wings.

They are in regular rotation in my kitchen, but no matter how hard I scrub, they never seem to get quite as clean as I want them thanks to their tight grid and all of the joints where food particles can get stuck. So, I went on a mission – mostly for myself, but so I could share newfound knowledge with readers, too, of course! – to find the best way to clean baking and cooling racks.

My first attempt was to toss them in the dishwasher, which I have lived without for nearly my entire adult life but am now blessed to have. However, as I opened the door, expecting to find shiny metal that looked like new, I was greeted with rust on one of the two pieces of cookware I put through a cycle.

I learned the hard way that not all baking and cooling racks are dishwasher safe. Don’t repeat my mistake: Check with the manufacturer first. However, even stainless steel racks designated as dishwasher safe can rust, so you might be better off with hand-washing regardless.

After consulting with my colleagues and conducting Internet research, I realized that the method I usually employed was best:

• Fill a rimmed baking sheet with warm soapy water.

• Insert the inverted rack and let it soak.

• Scrub with a sponge or brush, rinse and dry.

With that in mind, here are a few extra tips I picked up along the way to make the task as easy as possible. For particularly grimy or burned-on messes, try using Bar Keepers Friend, Bon Ami or baking soda in lieu of dish soap to restore racks to their former glory.

And as my colleague Becky Krystal stated in her deep dive on the truth about soaking dishes, “Let them soak just long enough to make the job easier and not any more – we’re generally talking under an hour.” This primarily keeps you from procrastinating, but it also saves you from potentially damaging your sink or cookware.

When it comes time to scrub, I used to just use the scrubber side of a sponge, which did a decent job. However, I found that the fibers sometimes got stuck in the corners of the grid, although rubbing in the direction of the wires on each side can help limit this.

My colleague Olga Massov recently introduced me to the tawashi brush, which already has made a huge difference in getting into the various nooks and crannies. To the truly meticulous cleaners out there: She also recommends an old toothbrush for the hard-to-reach spots.

The drying step is pretty self-explanatory, but the holes in the rack can make it difficult to quickly and thoroughly rinse off all the soap or other cleaner. One technique I use – and I’m not really sure where it came from – is to rub my hand along the rack as the faucet is running, which disperses the water over a wider surface area compared to the small stream, saving both a bit of time and water.