Washington records
UPDATED: Tue., March 1, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Mitchell W. Middlemas and Charlotte E. Morgan, both of Spokane Valley.
Nathan L. Wilerson and Elizabeth A. Grace, both of Spokane.
Alexander J. Bowdish and Jordan D. Phelan, both of Spokane Valley.
Cruz P. Rodriguez and Mirtha L. Campos, both of Spokane Valley.
Ian M. Shook and Carolyn H. Farmer, both of Seattle.
Pedro A. V. Aguilar and Ricardo C. Espinoza, both of Spokane.
Larry G. Hitchcock and Lisa M. Sulfaro, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Tate, Jennifer L. and Jason J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Daniel J. McKenzie, 34; 22 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Allison T. Wessling, 30; 90 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Michael K. Damon also known as Michael A. Damon, 25; 12 months in prison, 9.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Sean J. Devries, 41; 30 days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Travis R. Pittman, 40; 96 days in jail with credit given for 96 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Kylie D. Busch, 28; $400 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Luke D. Hepler, 32; $991 fine, reckless driving.
Kevin C. Kelley, 46; ten days in jail, theft.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Jeffrey J. Taylor, 50; 90 days in jail, disorderly conduct.
Tiana J. White, 23; 12 days in jail, false statement.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Heidi Hoffman, 47; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Cameron J. Jennen, 26; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.