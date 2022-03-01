The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Tue., March 1, 2022

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mitchell W. Middlemas and Charlotte E. Morgan, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan L. Wilerson and Elizabeth A. Grace, both of Spokane.

Alexander J. Bowdish and Jordan D. Phelan, both of Spokane Valley.

Cruz P. Rodriguez and Mirtha L. Campos, both of Spokane Valley.

Ian M. Shook and Carolyn H. Farmer, both of Seattle.

Pedro A. V. Aguilar and Ricardo C. Espinoza, both of Spokane.

Larry G. Hitchcock and Lisa M. Sulfaro, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tate, Jennifer L. and Jason J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Daniel J. McKenzie, 34; 22 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Allison T. Wessling, 30; 90 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Michael K. Damon also known as Michael A. Damon, 25; 12 months in prison, 9.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree burglary.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Sean J. Devries, 41; 30 days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Travis R. Pittman, 40; 96 days in jail with credit given for 96 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kylie D. Busch, 28; $400 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Luke D. Hepler, 32; $991 fine, reckless driving.

Kevin C. Kelley, 46; ten days in jail, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jeffrey J. Taylor, 50; 90 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Tiana J. White, 23; 12 days in jail, false statement.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Heidi Hoffman, 47; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cameron J. Jennen, 26; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

