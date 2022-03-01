Washington State no longer requiring proof of vaccination at events

Staff report

Effective Tuesday, Washington State University is no longer requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend events on its Pullman campus, including sporting competitions.

The change comes as the school adopts new measures in line with relaxed coronavirus-related requirements being implemented statewide. Beginning March 12, face coverings will not be required in the majority of WSU buildings, according to a WSU release issued Tuesday. Beasley Coliseum also welcomed back concessions sales last week.

The Cougars men’s basketball team hosts Oregon State at 8 p.m. Thursday and entertains Oregon at 1 p.m. Saturday for the final two basketball games of the season at WSU’s home venue.