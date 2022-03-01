Woman arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after pedestrian death
A man was struck and killed by an allegedly intoxicated driver Tuesday night on East Sprague Avenue, Spokane Police Department Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe said.
He said the man was reportedly crossing the street a little before 6 p.m. when a westbound driver hit the pedestrian.
Officers arrived on scene at 4110 E. Sprague Ave. and started lifesaving measures before the Spokane Fire Department took over. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, Maplethorpe said.
He said the driver, Jaguar Pierre, 47, was suspected of being under the influence of a substance and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide “due to her being under the influence and a death resulting from the collision.”
Maplethorpe said the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later date.
East Sprague Avenue, from Havana to Myrtle streets, was shut down for several hours.
