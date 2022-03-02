Coming off narrow escape in overtime, Washington State opens final home stand with rematch against Oregon State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State needed a stellar offensive display and a double-digit comeback to slip past a three-win opponent in overtime on Monday. That result won’t inspire anyone, but there are some upsides to be gleaned from the narrow escape.

It’s no secret that the Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12) have struggled this season to execute down the stretch in tight games.

“Some of it I attribute to things we could do better as a coaching staff … and just having a lot of new faces – a new backcourt, essentially – and getting comfortable,” coach Kyle Smith said Wednesday during a news conference. “The more situations you get in like that … it’s hard to replicate in practices.

“Like the Oregon State game: You don’t want to be behind, don’t want to necessarily be in a close game, but we prevailed. Maybe that’ll give us some confidence for these remaining games and the postseason.”

The sharpshooting Cougars erased a 13-point deficit and outscored Oregon State (3-25, 1-17) by 17 after halftime to win 103-97 on Monday night in Corvallis. The two meet again at 8 p.m. Thursday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

It’s common knowledge that WSU has been at best erratic on offense this season, but Smith said the Cougars have tackled those issues – their untenable shot selection being the most glaring problem.

They made 58.5% of their field-goal attempts at OSU in their most efficient shooting performance in Pac-12 play. They also logged 17 assists – their second most in conference action this season. Six players scored in double figures as the Cougars made wise passes and found a rhythmic pace of play that has been missing for much of this season.

“We addressed the issue. We were taking bad shots,” Smith said Monday. “We’re starting to take care of the ball better. … We came out and took some awful shots to start the game. I was confused, but we settled in and played right in the second half and made some really good decisions.”

An argument could be made that it was the Cougars’ most complete offensive effort of their Pac-12 schedule.

The opposite can be said about their defense. WSU surrendered 84 points in regulation – second most of the season in 40 minutes – and allowed a season-worst 56.5% shooting mark.

WSU has ranked among the nation’s top 25 defensive teams this season, but the statistics have taken a hit over the past three games. The Cougars permitted rivals to shoot a combined 86 of 170 (50.6%) from the field. They conceded 98 points between the second half of their 78-70 loss at Washington and the first half of their matchup with OSU. WSU had only given up more than 70 points in three Pac-12 games this year before yielding over 70 in each of its past three.

Fatigue has been a major factor in the defensive slide, according to Smith. The Cougars will be playing their seventh game in 17 days Thursday, a grueling stretch that included five road contests. COVID-19 issues earlier in the season in WSU’s program forced two postponements, creating this overcrowded late-season portion of the schedule.

“I’ll just say, our defensive numbers have suffered and that would probably be a pretty good indicator (of fatigue),” Smith said. “We just haven’t been able to stop people in the last three or four. … That’s not unusual at this time of the year. There’ll be some defensive slippage.

The Cougars have scarcely had an off day over the past few weeks. They dedicated the past two days to restoring energy.

“We’re trying to make sure we can get rested and we’ll work on some stuff and expect certain adjustments Oregon State is going to make, then we’re just going to have to do a cram session for Oregon,” Smith said.

WSU entertains the Ducks at 1 p.m. Saturday for the final game of the season at Beasley Coliseum.

First, the Cougars will hope to better contain OSU, which seemingly couldn’t miss on Monday. Center Roman Silva (21 points) was a handful underneath and Cougar defenders had trouble keeping an eye on guard Jarod Lucas (20). But locking up Beavers point guard Dashawn Davis (13 points, 11 assists) is key.

“He’s kinda the head of the snake and we threw the kitchen sink at him, and he kinda found every hole in there,” Smith said. “He really gets shots for everyone else. He gave us the most trouble out of anyone in the league at that position.”

Flowers on fire





Grad transfer point guard Michael Flowers is coming off his two most productive outings in crimson and gray. He piled up a combined 57 points on 19 of 36 shooting (13 of 22 from distance) in games at Washington and OSU.

“He doesn’t have to score to play well, but he’s also a guy who can close a game with a big shot and is not afraid to,” Smith said of Flowers, the No. 9 scorer in the Pac-12 (14.4 ppg). “Now, I think he’s finding that soft spot where he takes what the defense gives him instead of trying to impose his will by forcing things. That’s a comfort level with your teammates. Everyone understands, ‘Hey, we trust him and he’s going to make good decisions.’ He has the last two games and for most of conference (play), he’s done a really, really good job.”

Jackson’s back boosting WSU

Center Dishon Jackson has been impactful in the past four games after missing the previous 10 with an eye injury. Since returning, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore has totaled 31 points (12 of 18 from the field) and 13 rebounds.

“I think at this time last year he was our best player in a lot of games and a lot of situations where he’s not afraid to be that low-post threat,” Smith said. “He’ll defend at the rim, he’ll grab rebounds, he’ll play hard. He gives our guys a big lift.”

Cougar Den returns

WSU athletics has resumed the sale of adult beverage options at Beasley Coliseum after discontinuing the Cougar Den’s operations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans wishing to purchase beer and wine may do so behind sections 30 and 31. Drink sales open an hour before the game and close 10 minutes into the second half.