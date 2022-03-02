Shooting south of downtown Spokane leaves man dead
UPDATED: Wed., March 2, 2022
A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at an apartment just south of downtown Spokane.
Police were called to an apartment building on the 1100 block of West Seventh Avenue between Jefferson and Monroe streets about 5:15 a.m. on reports of shots fired, said Spokane police Sgt. Stephen Anderson.
When police arrived they discovered a man dead from a gunshot inside an apartment, Anderson said.
Family members of the victim were at the scene early Wednesday morning, crying and hugging in the street as police investigated.
Police did not have a suspect as of about noon and no arrests had been made, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.
Anyone with information or video related to the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 with reference #2022-20034942.
