Third quarter surge lifts Rainier Beach over Ferris in State 3A first-round loser-out game

After Ferris eliminated 13th-seeded Arlington 64-45 in a boys 3A state loser-out regional at Central Valley HS on Saturday, Ferris coach Sean Mallon remarked, “We don’t make it easy on ourselves.”

On Wednesday, Rainier Beach made it hard on them – especially in the second half.

Nahmier Robinson scored 20 points and the fourth-seeded Vikings (19-4) blew open a one-point game late in the third quarter to eliminate the 12th-seeded Saxons 58-45 in a State 3A first-round game at Tacoma Dome.

“I’m proud of these guys, for sure,” Mallon said. “We lose every single layup line that we’re in, you know, but our kids getting here is a byproduct of who they are and how hard they work and how they bought in as a group.”

Ray Ray Bergerson led Ferris (17-7) with 13 points and Trayce Atkins had 12.

“It was a tough one because we were worked hard all season,” Atkins said. “We hung out a lot before the season started and we just became really close, so it was a tough way to go out.”

“I mean, it was the first time in how many years (Ferris made state),” guard AJ Newcomb said. “We battled through the season and we had some tough ones throughout. It’s obviously a bummer to lose first game at state, or at all. But I’m happy it was with this group of guys.”

Ferris trailed by four at the break. A five-point spurt by Rainier Beach, fueled by 6-foot-6, 275-pound Josh Conerly Jr (11 points) to start the third quarter made it a nine-point game.

Saxons sophomore Dylan Skaife hit a 3, then made one of two after a technical foul and AJ Newcomb’s slashing layup made it a one-point game.

But Robinson made a couple of buckets and Beach forced turnovers in the frontcourt on consecutive possessions and led 41-32 after three.

“I don’t know what happened,” Newcomb said. “We came out pretty strong in the second half and we got it within one and then I think things just fell apart. We kind of relaxed for just one second and that’s how things got away from us.”

Conerly scored on a pair of fastbreaks, then Ferris’ Kruz Wheeler was assessed a technical after he was called for a foul near midcourt. Robinson made both and a close game turned into a 15-point lead very quickly.

“It was a pressure defense and we did some things where we just got pretty careless with the ball,” Mallon said. “I mean, we would get a rebound and then throw it right to them or we wouldn’t secure completely and they would go grab it. Give (Rainier Beach) credit. I mean, they’re a good team.”

Atkins had six points in a physical first quarter and eight in the first half, but only had two baskets in the second – both after the lead grew to double digits.

“I think that’s a byproduct of (Rainier Beach),” Mallon said “Probably trying to intentionally take him out. And it’s hard to get him the ball when we can’t secure it.”

“They started faceguarding me pretty well and I just couldn’t find any space,” Atkins said. “I couldn’t get anything to fall off after that.”