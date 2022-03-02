Washington residents eligible for more free COVID home tests; some testing sites change hours or locations

Washington residents can order more at-home testing kits, even if they already ordered through the Department of Health’s initiative with Say Yes COVID Test.

While supplies last, households can order two per month at sayyescovidhometest.org. Additionally, the federal government is still offering at-home test kits through the U.S. Postal Service.

Health officials say testing remains an important part of ensuring people who are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus can ensure they do not spread it to others.

At-home test kits do have expiration dates, and it’s important to check that date in order to ensure the best results.

In Spokane County, Discovery Health MD and Curative continue to operate testing sites, and there is no set date when the sites will close. Instead, they will be scaled up or down based on demand.

Curative is also launching a mobile testing van, Kira Lewis, a public health nurse at SRHD, told reporters on Wednesday. The van will go to three locations throughout the week including East Valley High School, Cheney Middle School and eventually Shaw Middle School.

Some hours and locations of the testing sites have changed recently:

The Spokane Falls Community College site is open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 3410 W. Whistalks Way.

The new Spokane Valley site is set to open on Monday. It will be open for testing from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and located at the Ashley HomeStore parking lot, 12414 E. Sprague Ave.

The Mead site at Union Stadium is only open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drive-up appointments.

The downtown Spokane site in the CHAS Denny Murphy Clinic parking lot on Second Avenue is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. This site is walk-up only.

All of the Spokane County community testing sites are free, and while appointments are available, community members can also walk up or drive up to testing sites when they are open.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 128 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 1,294 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 78 patients hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and still has 4,000 backlogged cases.

There are 54 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.