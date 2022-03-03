10 under $10 for March 4-11 – Raja Bose’s ‘Middlelife,’ Linda Thorson, ‘Divas’ and ‘Safari’

1 Rajah Bose: “Middlelife” – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through March 25, Whitworth University’s Bryan Oliver Gallery, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. Photographer Rajah Bose presents a retrospective exhibit exploring his life and developing perspective in images. For more information, visit whitworth.edu and search “Rajah Bose” and call (509) 777-3258. Admission: FREE

2 Linda Thorson – 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through March, Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington St. Pottery Place Plus will be featuring Linda Thorson for the month of March. Raised in Lewiston, Thorson’s work in influenced by her travels through Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com or call (509) 327-6920. Admission: FREE

3 “Elemental” – 5 p.m. Friday, Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. Local artists Rosemary Barile, Karen Mobley and Deb Sheldon will present an exhibition titled “Elemental” at Barrister Winery through the end of March. Inspired by the definition of the title – “from which all other structures are compounded and related to or embodying the powers of nature” – the exhibition will heavily feature earth, air, water and fire in a range of mixed media. For more information, visit barristerwinery.com. There is an opening reception at 5 p.m. Friday. Admission: FREE

4 “Divas” – 5 p.m. Friday, Liberty Gallery, 203 N. Washington St. Artists Robbin Miller and Sarah Goodwin present a collection of works inspired by their favorite musicians. Organizers will host an opening reception at 5 p.m. Friday. The exhibit will remain on display through March 26. The Liberty Gallery is above Auntie’s Bookstore. For more information, visit spokanelibertybuilding.com and call (509) 327-6920. Admission: FREE

5 “Safari” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Drop-in and Draw – 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Spark Central invites artists of all ages to “explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback.” For more information, visit sparkwestcentral.org. Admission: FREE

7 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE.

8 Shawn Stratte – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com and call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

9 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him onstage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE

10 Fiber Arts Studio – 10 a.m. Wednesday, Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Create Art Center invites anyone with a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn to create with other fiber artists. Suggested $3 donation per attendee. For more information, visit createarts.org. Admission: FREE