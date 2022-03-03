Achievements: University of Idaho Announces Winter Graduates
UPDATED: Thu., March 3, 2022
The following area students have graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, during their December commencement:
Eastern Washington
Cheney – Alexis Brooks
Colbert – Dylan Caruso
Liberty Lake – Makena Douglas and Anna Hilbert
Spokane – Suhail Alzuhairi, Jazlin Branting, Damian Hawley, Sophia Henson, Jordyn Rauer, David Silver and Cole Thompson
Spokane Valley – Stephan Salazar
Veradale – Katelyn Foutch
North Idaho
Athol – Brady Jerome, Allison Kirby and Whitney Lewellen
Bayview – Randy Duclos
Bonners Ferry – Daniel Ortiz Perez
Coeur d’Alene – Alexander Ayers, Jazmin Baldwin-Wood, Kaas Ballard, Payton Barber, Payton Barber, Mckenzie Brett, Haley Brostrom, Kelsey Cordes-Snyder, Joseph Cruzaedo-Wagner, Devin Dearth, Dalton Fry, Brody Gasper, McKenna Henderson, Sarah Hughes, Erin King, Gavin Klim, Leah Maly, Chase Moyer, Amber Steele Poelstra, Thomas Redal, Michelle Samuels, Keara Sandy, Rebekah Sepulveda, Abel Siemens, Shannon Steiner, DaNeil Suggs, Katie Swant, Karen Thurston, Tiffany Toston-Lopez and David Yake
Dalton Gardens – Katelyn Conery and Abigail Runge
Dover – Patrick Brown-Hayes
Harrison – Nolan Kerby
Hauser – Joseph Brueher, Alexandra Jung and Miles Pointer
Hayden – Sean Collins, Joshua Day, Connor Flanagan, Matthew Harris, Kassandra Hoots, Maggie Malloy, Brandt Souvenir and Lauryn Trueblood
Laclede – Aislynn Robertson
Moyie Springs – Ryan Gillespie and Evan Wasmer
Mullan – Jamie Robb
Naples – Haley Wenk
Osburn – Kathleen Branz and Alexander Poland
Post Falls – Michael Bell, David Bourgard, Christina Carlson, Ashlin Couch, Emily Gilmartin, Brady Gooch, James Hohenstreet, Shawn Hunt, Yan Li, John Mackesy, Richelle Manson, Talia McGuire, Alexander Paul, Jacob Schriger, Balkaran Singh and Chase Ward
Priest River – Heidi Janhsen, Ryan McCoy-Cady and Julianne McLain
Rathdrum – Brandon Busch, Ron Bush, Mirra Carbajal, Matthew Gee, Sarah McNeil, Austin Penelerick, Blaine Porter, McKenzie Roth and Logan Siegford
Sagle – Clay Calhoun, Felice Caven, Travis Davis and Traci Markley
Saint Maries – Christopher Doman and Michaela Lafountaine
Sandpoint – Catherine Bankson, Saydee Brass, Carolyn Hawkins, Brett Hutchens and Kyle Nagy
Worley – Shawna Campbell-Daniels, Chelsea Hogan, Alexis Lounsbury and Chance Lyster
