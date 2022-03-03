The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 43° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Higher education

Achievements: University of Idaho Announces Winter Graduates

UPDATED: Thu., March 3, 2022

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

The following area students have graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, during their December commencement:

Eastern Washington

Cheney – Alexis Brooks

Colbert – Dylan Caruso

Liberty Lake – Makena Douglas and Anna Hilbert

Spokane – Suhail Alzuhairi, Jazlin Branting, Damian Hawley, Sophia Henson, Jordyn Rauer, David Silver and Cole Thompson

Spokane Valley – Stephan Salazar

Veradale – Katelyn Foutch

North Idaho

Athol – Brady Jerome, Allison Kirby and Whitney Lewellen

Bayview – Randy Duclos

Bonners Ferry – Daniel Ortiz Perez

Coeur d’Alene – Alexander Ayers, Jazmin Baldwin-Wood, Kaas Ballard, Payton Barber, Payton Barber, Mckenzie Brett, Haley Brostrom, Kelsey Cordes-Snyder, Joseph Cruzaedo-Wagner, Devin Dearth, Dalton Fry, Brody Gasper, McKenna Henderson, Sarah Hughes, Erin King, Gavin Klim, Leah Maly, Chase Moyer, Amber Steele Poelstra, Thomas Redal, Michelle Samuels, Keara Sandy, Rebekah Sepulveda, Abel Siemens, Shannon Steiner, DaNeil Suggs, Katie Swant, Karen Thurston, Tiffany Toston-Lopez and David Yake

Dalton Gardens – Katelyn Conery and Abigail Runge

Dover – Patrick Brown-Hayes

Harrison – Nolan Kerby

Hauser – Joseph Brueher, Alexandra Jung and Miles Pointer

Hayden – Sean Collins, Joshua Day, Connor Flanagan, Matthew Harris, Kassandra Hoots, Maggie Malloy, Brandt Souvenir and Lauryn Trueblood

Laclede – Aislynn Robertson

Moyie Springs – Ryan Gillespie and Evan Wasmer

Mullan – Jamie Robb

Naples – Haley Wenk

Osburn – Kathleen Branz and Alexander Poland

Post Falls – Michael Bell, David Bourgard, Christina Carlson, Ashlin Couch, Emily Gilmartin, Brady Gooch, James Hohenstreet, Shawn Hunt, Yan Li, John Mackesy, Richelle Manson, Talia McGuire, Alexander Paul, Jacob Schriger, Balkaran Singh and Chase Ward

Priest River – Heidi Janhsen, Ryan McCoy-Cady and Julianne McLain

Rathdrum – Brandon Busch, Ron Bush, Mirra Carbajal, Matthew Gee, Sarah McNeil, Austin Penelerick, Blaine Porter, McKenzie Roth and Logan Siegford

Sagle – Clay Calhoun, Felice Caven, Travis Davis and Traci Markley

Saint Maries – Christopher Doman and Michaela Lafountaine

Sandpoint – Catherine Bankson, Saydee Brass, Carolyn Hawkins, Brett Hutchens and Kyle Nagy

Worley – Shawna Campbell-Daniels, Chelsea Hogan, Alexis Lounsbury and Chance Lyster

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Higher education

Most read stories