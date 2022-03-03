Actress-vocalist lives the world of Disney with ‘Disney Princess: the Concert’

It’s not often that a Jamaican flight attendant and a Swedish rock star are compared, but actress-vocalist Syndee Winters’ mother, a former Delta Airlines stewardess, and guitar hero Yngwie Malmsteen have something in common. The latter, when asked if less is more, uttered, “Less is more … how can that be? It’s impossible … more is more.”

Winters’ mother apparently agrees, since Winters experienced the incomprehensible thanks to a mother’s love of Disney.

“My mother worked for Delta when I was a kid, and we were living in New York,” Winters said while calling from Reno, Nevada. “We flew from New York to Orlando to go to Disney for eight weekends in a row because of my mom, who was Disney dedicated.”

That unusual dedication paid off for Winters, who has been part of a number of Disney productions, including “Disney Princess: the Concert,” slated for Saturday at First Interstate Center for the Arts.

“I think she set me up for this life because of what we did during my childhood,” Winters said. “I’ve been inserted into this world of Disney because of her, and I’m living a dream since I get to be part of shows like ‘Disney Princess,’ which is an amazing production.”

The accomplished Winters, who played Nala in “The Lion King” on Broadway, and her castmates – Tony nominee Susan Egan, who was Broadway’s original Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”; Arielle Jacobs (Broadway’s “Aladdin,” “In the Heights”); and the Disney Channel actress Anneliese van der Pol (“That’s So Raven”) – will belt out an array of Disney classics.

More than 30 favorite Disney princess and “Frozen” songs, such as “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind” and “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” will be delivered.

“We represent the 12 princesses and two queens singing songs from movies like ‘Mulan,’ ‘Frozen’ and ‘The Princess and the Frog,’ ” Winters said. “It’s so cool seeing the girls dressed up as princesses and dads dressed up as Prince Charming. It’s such a cool family event.”