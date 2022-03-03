After signing with CSKA Moscow, ex-Gonzaga guard Kevin Pangos reportedly didn’t report – or left the team

Former Gonzaga standout Kevin Pangos recently signed with CSKA Moscow, but Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine put his travel plans on hold.

Pangos hasn’t reported to the team and remains in the United States, according to a Gonzaga source, with Russia’s invasion entering its second week.

Pangos is one of six players that either didn’t report or left the Moscow-based team due to Russia’s war, Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportiva reported.

Attempts to reach Pangos were unsuccessful.

Pangos was released recently by the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first NBA season and reportedly agreed to a 2½-year contract worth up to $6 million with CSKA Moscow. His signing was officially announced by the Russian team nine days ago as Russia was mobilizing for the invasion.

The EuroLeague on Saturday suspended games involving Russian Federation teams CSKA, Zenit and UNICS Kazan in response to Russia’s invasion. CSKA’s contest Friday against Real Madrid and former Gonzaga standout guard Nigel Williams-Goss, was among games postponed.

Pangos, a native of Canada, agreed to a $100,000 contract buyout from the Cavaliers, ESPN’s Bobby Marks tweeted. The 6-foot-2 guard saw limited time in Cleveland, which began the season with a strong backcourt, led by All-Star guard Darius Garland, veteran Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton in his fourth NBA season.

However, injuries and COVID-19 protocols opened up extended minutes for Pangos in December and early January. He started three straight games, beginning with a six-assist performance, matching his season high, against Washington.

He followed that up with a season-high eight points against Atlanta and then seven points versus Indiana two days later.

Pangos averaged 1.6 points, 1.3 assists and 6.9 minutes in 24 games with the Cavs.

He is reportedly eligible to sign with another NBA team.

Pangos, 29, joined the Cavs after earning All-EuroLeague honors in the 2020-21 season while averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 assists for Zenit, based in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

He has played five seasons in Europe, including two stints in Spain (Gran Canaria and Barcelona) and one in Lithuania (Zalgiris).

Pangos ranks first on Gonzaga’s all-time list for made 3-pointers (322), fifth in scoring (1,824 points), third in steals (177), sixth in assists (536), seventh in free-throw percentage (84.3). He shares the single-game 3-point record with nine with Dan Dickau and Corey Kispert.

Pangos was named the 2015 WCC player of the year.