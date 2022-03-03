Alabama company acquires Spokane Valley-based Healthcare Resource Group

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has acquired Spokane Valley-based Healthcare Resource Group Inc.

The Mobile, Alabama-based health care solutions company on Tuesday announced the acquisition, which was funded by a combination of cash and revolving credit, according to a news release.

The acquisition cost was not disclosed.

Healthcare Resource Group, founded in 1994, provides patient financial services and health information management coding and auditing to health care facilities nationwide.

The company, at 12610 E. Mirabeau Parkway, has more than 400 employees and 77 clients primarily located in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. said it intends to retain Healthcare Resource Group’s employees in the acquisition.

As part of the acquisition, Healthcare Resource Group will merge with Computer Programs and Systems Inc. subsidiary TruBridge to address growing demand for billing and payment services from health care organizations, according to the release.

Healthcare Resource Group will maintain its name for the short-term until it combines with TruBridge, according to the company.

TruBridge provides business, consulting and IT services to medical facilities.

“CPSI and TruBridge have a long-standing and favorable reputation in the healthcare marketplace and we share a common culture of working closely with our clients to deliver measurable results and exceeding expectations,” Steven McCoy, chief executive officer of HRG, said in a statement.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc., founded in 1979, provides IT and consulting services to community hospitals, clinics and post-acute care facilities. Its subsidiaries include Evident LLC, American HealthTech Inc., TruBridge LLC, Get Real Health and TruCode LLC.