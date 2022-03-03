Here’s a look at today’s COVID-19 numbers in the Inland Northwest
UPDATED: Thu., March 3, 2022
Staff report
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 105 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.
There are 80 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane
The Panhandle Health District reported 88 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. There are still 3,920 backlogged cases at the district.
There are 51 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
