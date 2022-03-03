Idaho boys state: No. 1 Lake City falls to Centennial in first-round upset

Roundup of Thursday’s first-round games from the Idaho boys state basketball tournaments.

Centennial 72, Lake City 67: Kaden Christiansen scored 27 points, hitting 11 of 12 at the line, and the eighth-seeded Patriots (15-10) upset the No. 1 Timberwolves (22-2) in a 5A first-round matchup at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Weston Johnson scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Tyler Shipp added 12 points for Centennial, which outscored Lake City 27-17 in the fourth quarter.

Blake Buchanan led Lake City with 14 points and eight boards. Nathan Hocking had 13 points and Zach Johnson added 10 points and seven boards. The T-wolves play in a consolation game Friday at noon.

Jerome 63, Moscow 46: The third-seeded Tigers (23-2) beat the sixth-seeded Bears (15-10) in a 4A first-round game.

Marsh Valley 66, Bonners Ferry 46: Stanton Howell scored 14 points, Payton Howe added 13 and the No. 1 Eagles (22-2) beat the eighth-seeded Badgers (13-9) in a 3A first-round game. Asher Williams led Bonners with 11 and Ethan Hubbard had 10.

St. Maries 46, Firth 34: Greyson Smith scored 13 points, Tristan Gentry-Nelson had 12 and the defending champion third-seeded Lumberjacks (19-3) beat the sixth-seeded Cougars (16-10) in a 2A first-round game.