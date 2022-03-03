The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 44° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Idaho boys state: No. 1 Lake City falls to Centennial in first-round upset

UPDATED: Thu., March 3, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s first-round games from the Idaho boys state basketball tournaments.

Centennial 72, Lake City 67: Kaden Christiansen scored 27 points, hitting 11 of 12 at the line, and the eighth-seeded Patriots (15-10) upset the No. 1 Timberwolves (22-2) in a 5A first-round matchup at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Weston Johnson scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Tyler Shipp added 12 points for Centennial, which outscored Lake City 27-17 in the fourth quarter.

Blake Buchanan led Lake City with 14 points and eight boards. Nathan Hocking had 13 points and Zach Johnson added 10 points and seven boards. The T-wolves play in a consolation game Friday at noon.

Jerome 63, Moscow 46: The third-seeded Tigers (23-2) beat the sixth-seeded Bears (15-10) in a 4A first-round game.

Marsh Valley 66, Bonners Ferry 46: Stanton Howell scored 14 points, Payton Howe added 13 and the No. 1 Eagles (22-2) beat the eighth-seeded Badgers (13-9) in a 3A first-round game. Asher Williams led Bonners with 11 and Ethan Hubbard had 10.

St. Maries 46, Firth 34: Greyson Smith scored 13 points, Tristan Gentry-Nelson had 12 and the defending champion third-seeded Lumberjacks (19-3) beat the sixth-seeded Cougars (16-10) in a 2A first-round game.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports