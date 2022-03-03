Cache Reset
Jenna Johnson, Utes build early lead, roll past Cougars into Pac-12 tournament semifinals

UPDATED: Thu., March 3, 2022

Washington State center Bella Murekatete (55) drives the ball against Utah forward Kelsey Rees during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Associated Press)
From staff reports

LAS VEGAS – Jenna Johnson and Utah sent Washington State home earlier than it anticipated Thursday night.

Johnson led the Utes with 19 points, and Utah eliminated the Cougars with a 70-59 quarterfinal victory in the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Johanna Teder’s jumper pulled WSU (19-10) within 14-13 at the 4:43 mark of the first period, but that was the Cougars’ final bucket of the quarter. Utah (19-10) scored the final 16 points to open up a 29-13 margin.

The Utes stretched the lead to 45-25 at halftime.

Bella Murekatete scored 18 points and Tara Wallack 16 for WSU, which must wait until Sunday to learn if it earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Brynna Maxwell scored 11 points and Isabel Palmer added 10 for Utah, which will meet Oregon at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the late semifinal.

