Jenna Johnson, Utes build early lead, roll past Cougars into Pac-12 tournament semifinals

From staff reports

LAS VEGAS – Jenna Johnson and Utah sent Washington State home earlier than it anticipated Thursday night.

Johnson led the Utes with 19 points, and Utah eliminated the Cougars with a 70-59 quarterfinal victory in the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Johanna Teder’s jumper pulled WSU (19-10) within 14-13 at the 4:43 mark of the first period, but that was the Cougars’ final bucket of the quarter. Utah (19-10) scored the final 16 points to open up a 29-13 margin.

The Utes stretched the lead to 45-25 at halftime.

Bella Murekatete scored 18 points and Tara Wallack 16 for WSU, which must wait until Sunday to learn if it earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Brynna Maxwell scored 11 points and Isabel Palmer added 10 for Utah, which will meet Oregon at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the late semifinal.