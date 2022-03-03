Music calendar for March 4-11 – Short & Lowe, Pink Socks, College Radio and Kaleb J

The Yee-Haw Hootenanny Hoedown – A musical variety show. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. through March 20. Sixth Street Melodrama, 212 Sixth St., Wallace. $15. (208) 752-8871.

Fireside Concert Series: Short & Lowe – Alternative and rock. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Devon Wade – Country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

The Pink Socks, College Radio, Kaleb J and More – Alternative and indie. Friday, 7-11 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

Gina Chavez – Multi-ethnic pop. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $16.50-$36. (509) 313-2787.

Sverwood – Country and rock cover band. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Desperate Electric With Mother Yeti – Alternative and indie. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $7. (208) 883-7662.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. At the Rivaura Winery. Saturday, 4 p.m. 21622 Rivaura Lane, Juliaetta, Idaho.

David Larsen Jazz Quartet – Jazz. Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $17. (208) 457-8950.

Fireside Music Series: Larry Meyer – Folk and rock. Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Luke Yates and Christy Lee – Country. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

“Disney Princess: the Concert” – Celebrate all the Disney princesses in an evening of songs, animation and stories. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39.50-$230. (509) 279-7000.

“The Genesis of the Spokane Symphony” – The Spokane Symphony presents “Masterworks 6: The Genesis of the Spokane Symphony.” Conducted by James Lowe with Archie Chen on the piano. Saturday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $19-$62. (509) 624-1200.

Brother Ali – Hip-hop and rap. With Mally and DJ Last Word. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20-$79. (206) 499-9173.

Maxo Kream – Hip-hop and rap. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (866) 468-7623.

Kevin Garret and Crooked Tooth – Singer-songwriter and acoustic. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Jim Basnight Band – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $7. (208) 883-7662.

Blake Braley – Funk and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Straight No Chaser – A male a cappella group presents the sound of nine human voices making music with a sense of humor. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $35. (509) 624-1200.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

“Of Dreamers and Dreams” – North Idaho College Music Department presents: “Of Dreamers and Dreams.” Choral Concert featuring the NIC Chamber Singers and Chorale. Music by Whitacre, Mozart, Dilworth and more. Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m. Schuler Performing Arts Center, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Aaron Crawford with Carli Osika – Country. Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 891-8357.

Yungblud – Alternative/rock. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $30. (866) 468-7623.

Jon Irabagon Trio – Jazz. Wednesday, 8 p.m. The Bad Seed, 2936 E. Olympic Ave. $10-$20. (509) 822-7439.

Runaway Lemonade Band – Six piece band. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Jefferson Starship – Rock. Thursday, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $40-$60. (800) 523-2464.

What’s God (Love) Got To Do With It? – A concert with Roy Jennings, Chris and Lynette Pfund. Thursday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 adults;$5 seniors. (208) 885-6111.

John Craigie – Americana folk. With Little Wolf. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $19. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Four-person band with guitar, bass and piano. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Justin James – Singer-songwriter. March 11, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Live music. March 11, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Extortionist, Distinguisher and Mugshot – Heavy metal. March 11, 7:30-10:45 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $15. (509) 863-8098.

Randy Houser and Ella Langley – Country. March 11, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $32. (866) 468-7623.

John Craigie – Americana and folk. With Little Wolf. March 11, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $19. (206) 499-9173.

Bruiser – Cover band. March 11, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.