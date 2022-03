Oregon’s NCAA hopes take a hit in 78-67 loss to Washington

By Tim Booth Associated Press

Terrell Brown Jr. and Emmitt Matthews Jr. both scored 25 points, Nate Roberts added a career-high 18 points before fouling out, and Washington beat Oregon 78-67 on Thursday night in Seattle, dealing a major blow to Oregon’s hopes of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Matthews scored 17 in the second half as the Huskies snapped a six-game losing streak to Oregon.

Oregon (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) was already considered a bubble team and most pundits had the Ducks on the outside of the NCAA field. But the loss to the Huskies likely ends those at-large hopes and leaves the Ducks’ chance at another NCAA trip riding on a deep run in the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the Huskies (15-14, 10-9) picked up one of their more satisfying wins of the season after getting blown out by 28 against Oregon on the road in January. Washington took control with a 19-6 run late in the first half and started the second half scoring 13 of the first 15 points to take a 21-point lead.

The lead eventually ballooned to 23. Washington had not beaten Oregon in Seattle since 2015.

De’Vion Harmon led Oregon with 17 points and Quincy Guerrier added 16 and Jacob Young scored 14. Leading scorer Will Richardson was completely absent from the offense and finished with zero points in 32 minutes. Richardson was averaging 14.4 points per game.

Brown carried UW through a sloppy first half, but he got help from Matthews and Roberts. The Huskies made 9 of 11 shots in the first 7½ minutes of the second half with Roberts getting good looks inside and showing an offensive prowess that’s been absent all season.

Roberts’ previous career high was 13 points last year against Montana. He fouled out with 6:09 left after picking up two quick blocking fouls.

Washington’s run at the end of the half gave the Huskies a 33-23 lead at halftime. It was a complete reversal from the first meeting in Eugene in January when the Ducks led 48-13 at halftime. Brown had 14 in the first half and did so despite playing the final 10½ minutes with two fouls.

Big picture





Oregon: The Ducks have made the NCAAs in every season but one since 2012 and have won at least one tournament game in every season under coach Dana Altman. Last year, the Ducks reached the round of 16 before losing to USC.

Washington: The Huskies are guaranteed of finishing the regular season with at least a .500 record depending on what happens in the finale against Oregon State. The Huskies won five games last season.

Up next

Oregon: At Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: Hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

Washington State 71, Oregon State 67: TJ Bamba scored a team-high 16 points and the Cougars (17-13, 10-9) used a balanced effort to hold off the Beavers (3-26, 1-18) in Pullman.

The Beavers pulled within two points (69-67) after a made jump shot by Dexter Akanno.

Tyrell Roberts answered with a pair of free throws to give the Cougars a comfortable edge.

Oregon State missed two 3-pointers on its final possession before time expired.