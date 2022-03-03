Review: Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch an evening of metalcore and nostalgia

By Taylor D. Waring For The Spokesman-Review

Metalcore masters Killswitch Engage brought the Atonement tour to Knitting Factory on Feb. 25, and the band was joined by fellow metalcore giants the formidable August Burns Red and supergroup Light the Torch. For fans of the mid-2000s wave of popular metalcore, a genre which blends melodic elements of heavy metal with the intense rhythms of hardcore punk, the evening was filled with fan favorites and of course some good ol’ fashioned moshing.

Light the Torch, led by ex-Killswitch Engage vocalist Howard Jones, opened the evening. Whether due to sound issues or lack of a warmup, it took the seasoned singer a few minutes to get in the pocket vocally to the extent that I initially thought the singer just really wanted to be Howard Jones and wasn’t actually the prominent vocalist himself. However, the crowd clearly didn’t mind, as they started to chant his name toward the end of the set.

August Burns Red followed with an intense set. Lead vocalist Jake Luhr had an absolutely indomitable stage presence and worked the crowd masterfully. The band performed their unique, slightly heavier and more progressive brand of metalcore flawlessly. Standout songs included fan favorites like the melodic “Marianas Trench,” the brutal “White Washed” and a surprisingly interesting cover of “The Legend of Zelda Theme.” During “Marianas Trench,” Luhr took a moment to speak about the importance of unity and community during tough times.

Killswitch Engage took the stage to wild cheers to close out the Friday night. The band performed tracks from throughout their 20-plus-year career. The band rose to prominence in 2004 with their breakout album “The End of Heartache” off the backs of songs like “Rose of Sharyn” and the album’s title track. The band stood out from the metalcore crowd due to their melodic, pop-accessibility and Jones’ rich voice.

This powerful combo led to incredibly catchy metal tunes that dominated airwaves. The band is now led by original vocalist Jesse Leach after Jones’ abrupt departure from the band in 2012 for health reasons. They opened their set with “Unleashed” off 2019’s “Atonement” and warmed up with newer tracks like “Hate by Design” and “Know Your Enemy.” If you haven’t heard the band since metalcore fell out of fashion, the new tunes are as heavy and catchy as ever.

After the new stuff, the band pivoted to playing more fan favorites like the karaoke-worthy “My Last Serenade” off 2002’s “Alive or Just Breathing,” which was Leach’s last album with the band before Jones took over. They continued to play favorites like “Daylight Dies” and “My Curse.” To close the night, Jones joined the band, this time in full force, onstage for a three-song encore.

Fans loved singing along to their breakout hits “Rose of Sharyn” and “The End of Heartache.” They ended the set with 2019’s “The Signal Fire,” which was the second recorded track to feature Leach and Jones. The song was recorded to raise awareness about mental health. Much to everyone’s dismay, the band did not perform their highly successful cover of Dio’s “Holy Diver.”

It was impressive to see both frontmen on stage performing their parts to the best of their ability without competing for stage dominance. It’s easy to sing about unity, as the band often has, but it’s more difficult to put egos aside and work together for the benefit of everyone. The U.S. leg of the Atonement tour wraps up in Philadelphia on March 12 before a handful of European dates. For fans of metalcore, the performances by Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red and Light the Torch at Knitting Factory provided a positive and nostalgic evening.