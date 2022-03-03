Stage listings for March 4-11 – Peter Atoniou, Andrew Bachelor, ‘Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Little Mermaid’

Comedy

Christopher Titus – Creator of seven 90-minute comedy specials comes to Spokane. Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Peter Antoniou – Peter Antoniou was a semifinalist on “America’s Got Talent” as a mentalist act from Seattle. He fuses his ability to read minds and improv comedy. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15. (509) 318-9998.

Andrew Bachelor – Better known as “King Bach,” Andrew Bachelor’s credits include “Greenland,” “Where’s the Money” and “Scary Movie 6.” March 11, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Community Fun Dance – Community dance featuring line and square dancing. Live music by the Mt. Dew Boys. For more information, call (509) 979-2035. Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Western Dance Center, 1901 N. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. $10 adult; $5 child. (509) 926-0717.

Contra Dance – Women’s Club dance hosted by Spokane Folklore Society. No experience needed. Featuring Banna Damsha and Karen Wilson Bell as caller. Wednesday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“The Wizard of Oz” – Stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s musical film. The story is about young Dorothy who travels from Kansas over a rainbow to the magical land of Oz. Musical put on by the Christian Youth Theatre. Friday-Sunday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $16 standard; $15 child and senior; $18 door. (509) 227-7638.

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” – Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch Ursula to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her friends Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. Performances by the CYT North Idaho. Through Sunday, 7 p.m. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $16 standard; $15 child and senior; $18 door. (208) 667-1865.

Oscar-Nominated Live-Action Shorts – Panida Theatre is showing the Oscar-nominated live-action shorts. 125 minutes. Must be age 18 or older to attend. Friday, 7 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $10 adult. (208) 263-9191.

Oscar-Nominated Documentary Shorts – Panida Theater is showing the Oscar-nominated documentary film shorts. 160 minutes. Rated PG-13. Saturday, 7 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $10. (208) 263-9191.

Fast & Furious Festival – Stage Left theater presents 30 one-page plays from around the world. Directed by Rebecca Cook, Jessica Loomer and Robyn Urhausen. Register online at bit.ly/3C2qubZ. Free. Saturday, 7 p.m. Presented by Stage Left Theater.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Wicked” – Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald green skin – smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendship until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.” Showtimes 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sundays. March 9-27, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $53.50-$153.50. (509) 279-7000.

“Plaza Suite” – Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” is a comedy-driven play following the life of three couples in a suite at the Plaza Hotel. Directed by Troy Nickerson. Performances Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. March 11, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $20 adult; $10 students. (509) 325-2507.