State 2A/1A roundup: Pullman routs Prosser to reach semifinals

By Jerrel Swenning For The Spokesman-Review

YAKIMA – Prosser’s unforgettable late-season push hit a most forgettable quarter Thursday afternoon against Pullman.

Pullman outscored Prosser 27-3 in the third quarter to blow open what was a relatively tight contest and cruise 78-48 into the State 2A boys semifinals, where top-ranked and defending champion North Kitsap awaits for a 7:15 game Friday night.

Jaedyn Brown scored a game-high 24 points, including 17 in the second half, Payton Rogers added 18 points and Grayson Hunt chipped in 14 for the Greyhounds (22-2), who advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three tournaments.

Prosser (15-11) was a longshot to make state three weeks ago but the Mustangs ripped off seven straight victories to prolong their season.

Koby McClure had 13 points for Prosser, which meets seventh-seeded Port Angeles at 12:15 p.m. Friday. JJ Reyes and AJ Gonzalez added nine points apiece.

1A boysNo. 3 Life Christian 53, No. 4 Freeman 52: Bradley Swillie scored a game-high 20 points, including the winning free throw with 4 seconds remaining, as the Eagles (21-1) rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit to defeat the Scotties (22-3) and advance to the semifinals for the second straight tournament.

Life Christian took its first lead with 7 minutes left and extended the advantage to 48-41 in just more than a minute.

The Scotties battled back and tied the score at 52 when Boen Phelps hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 31 seconds left.

Swillie, who scored 13 of his points in the second half, was fouled driving to the basket. He made the first attempt. Phelps missed a shot at the buzzer after Freeman rebounded the miss on Swillie’s second free throw.

Chae Hayes totaled 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Eagles, who’ll meet second-seeded Lynden Christian at 5:30 p.m. Friday for a spot in the title game.

Freeman takes on No. 8 Quincy at 10:30 a.m., with the winner advancing to the medal round.

Taylor Wells scored 18 points for the Scotties and Phelps added 15.

2A girls

No. 2 Ellensburg 60, No. 9 West Valley 42: The Bulldogs (20-3) allowed the most points they have all season but still comfortably dispatched the Eagles (21-3) and reached the semifinals.

Ellensburg will play W.F. West at 5:30 for a spot in the title game. West Valley drops to the consolation bracket and will play Hudson’s Bay at 10:30 a.m.

1A girls

No. 4 Montesano 40, No. 6 Freeman 26: Montesano defeated the Scotties (17-7) to reach the semifinals and will play Lynden Christian at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

No. 1 Lynden Christian 44, No. 7 Colville 34: The Crimson Hawks (18-5) dropped their quarterfinal against the Lyncs.

The Crimson Hawks will play Freeman in the consolation bracket Friday at 12:15 p.m.