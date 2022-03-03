State B girls roundup: Brynn McGaughy, Colfax advance with win over Raymond

Roundup of Thursday’s quarterfinals from the State B girls tournaments at Spokane Arena.

2B

(3) Colfax 67, (5) Raymond 34: Brynn McGaughy scored 27 points with 18 rebounds and the Bulldogs (20-1) defeated the Seagulls (19-3).

Kyra Gardner led Raymond with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Asher Kai added 22 points and seven rebounds for Colfax.

The Bulldogs advance to the semifinals to play Liberty on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Raymond plays a consolation game at 10:30 a.m.

(4) Okanogan 64, (6) Lake Roosevelt 49: Aleena Lafferty totaled 15 points and six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (23-2) over the Raiders (19-4).

Audrey Hansen led the Raiders with 15 points.

The Bulldogs advance to play Warden in a semifinal on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

The Raiders fall into the consolation bracket to play La Conner on Friday at 9 a.m.

(2) Warden 61, (1) La Conner 48: Lauryn Madsen had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven steals and the Cougars (24-1) defeated the Braves (21-2)

For La Conner, Ellie Marble scored 17 points with eight rebounds.

The Cougars advance to the semis to play Okanogan on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

La Conner will play in a consolation game on Friday at 9 a.m. against Lake Roosevelt.

1B

Neah Bay 59, (4) Wilbur-Creston-Keller 48: Amber Swan scored 21 points in 25 minutes and the Red Devils (14-3) beat the Wildcats (13-6).

Mackenzie Arden led Wilbur-Creston-Keller with 22 points.

Allie Greene added 18 points for the Red Devils.

Neah Bay advances to play in a semifinal against No. 2 Colton on Friday at 9 p.m.

The Wildcats play in a loser-out against No. 8 Pomeroy at 2 p.m.

(5) Garfield-Palouse 40, (6) Mossyrock 35: Kenzi Pedersen scored 24 points and Garfield-Palouse (18-5) defeated No. 6 Mossyrock (15-7).

Caelyn Marshall led Mossyrock with 11 points.

Gar-Pal advances to a semifinal game against Mount Vernon Christian on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Mossyrock plays in a consolation game against Naselle at 12:15 p.m.

(1) Mount Vernon Christian 47, (10) Naselle 26: Ruthie Rozema scored 15 points and the Hurricanes (21-3) cruised past the Comets (15-10).

Peyton Dalton led Naselle with eight points.

Mount Vernon Christian advances to play Garfield-Palouse in a semifinal on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Naselle plays Mossyrock in a loser-out at 12:15 p.m.

(2) Colton 57, (8) Pomeroy 43: Maggie Meyer scored 25 points and the Wildcats (21-2) defeated the Pirates (15-6).

For Pomeroy, Keely Maves had 22 points.

Colton advances to a semifinal against No. 3 Neah Bay on Friday at 9 p.m.

Pomeroy is in a loser-out against No. 4 Wilbur-Creston-Keller at 2 p.m.