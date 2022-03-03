Stream on Demand: Spielberg, DeBose among 7 Oscar nominations for ‘West Side Story’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

Steven Spielberg directs his first musical with this new adaptation of “West Side Story” (2021, PG-13), a “Romeo & Juliet” tale set between Irish-American and Puerto Rican-American gangs in 1950s New York City. Nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture, director and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose. (Disney+ and HBO Max)

A multilingual theater production of “Uncle Vanya” is at the center of “Drive My Car” (Japan, 2021, with subtitles, not rated), a three-hour drama of loss, grief, art and friendship based on a short story by Haruki Murakami. This mix of road movie and theater drama is nominated for four Oscars, including best picture. (HBO Max)

The satirical limited series “Joe vs Carole” (TV-MA) dramatizes the real-life 10-year feud between big cat rescuer Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon) and roadside zoo operator Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell), previously told in the documentary series “Tiger King.” (Peacock)

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes in the limited series “The Dropout” (TV-MA), about the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of tech startup Theranos. Three episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (Hulu)

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote play mother and daughter in “Pieces of Her” (TV-MA), a limited-series thriller about a violent attack in a small town that brings up dark secrets from the mother’s past. (Netflix)

“The Tourist” (TV-MA) stars Jamie Dornan as a British man who loses his memory after being run off the road in the Australian outback and goes in search of his identity and the reason that someone is trying to kill him. (HBO Max)

“F9: The Fast Saga” (2021, PG-13) sends the action franchise of fast cars and faster car thieves into full-fledged super-spy adventure and even sends a car into space to stop an international terrorist. Helen Mirren gets into the driver’s seat for a memorable cameo. (HBO Max)

Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” (Netherlands, 2021, not rated, with subtitles) is based on the true story of a young 17th century nun (Virginie Efira) whose rapturous visions plunge her into a sexual awakening. It’s both a fascinating portrait of faith and an erotic thriller and is for adults. (Hulu)

Amy Poehler’s documentary “Lucy and Desi” (2022, PG) draws from a wealth of archival material to explore the personal lives and professional collaboration of trailblazing power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. (Amazon Prime)

Director Kenneth Branagh draws on his youth growing up in Belfast in the late 1960s in “Belfast” (2021, PG-13), nominated for seven Academy Awards. Also on disc and at Redbox.

Years before COVID-19, Steven Soderbergh imagined the effects of a global pandemic in “Contagion” (2011, PG-13).

Modern dating takes a creepy twist in the horror film “Fresh” (2022, R).

“Murder in Provence” (not rated) is a British crime show in France starring Roger Allam as an investigating judge solving crimes in Aix-en-Provence. (BritBox)

Episodes of the fourth and final season of “Killing Eve” (TV-14) arrive on Sundays (AMC+) and the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” (TV-14) on Thursdays. (Paramount+).

