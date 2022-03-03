What’s Worth Watching: ‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Our Flags Mean Death,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’

There’s a lot to be said for dressing the part, but Anna Sorokin took “fake it ’til you make it” a few steps too far. Posing as an heiress, she carved out a place for herself in the upper echelons of New York society, stealing from everyone in her path until the evidence against her proved too difficult to explain away.

Based on a true story, “Inventing Anna” (2022) follows reporter Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) as she works to uncover the truth about Sorokin (Julia Garner).

The latest series from Shondaland, “Inventing Anna” is available on Netflix.

‘Our Flag Means Death’ (2022)

Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), an eccentric aristocrat, leaves the comforts of society for a life of swashbuckling adventures on the high seas with Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) and a crew of pirates. Loosely based on a true story, the series also stars Rory Kinnear, Ewen Bremner and David Fane, with recurring guest appearances by Fred Armisen, Nat Faxon and Leslie Jones.

“Our Flag Means Death” is available on HBO Max.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ (2020)

Eighteen years after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis,” Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) has retired quietly to his family’s vineyard. Still coming to terms with the loss of lieutenant commander Data (Brent Spiner) and the destruction of Romulus, Picard suddenly finds himself flung right back into the fray when a mysterious young woman comes to him for help.

Returning for a second season, “Star Trek: Picard” is available on Paramount+.

‘Peaky Blinders’ (2013)

Between the police and the Peaky Blinders, the English town of Birmingham is a cesspool of corruption and organized crime. Just returned from serving in the World War I, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the brains behind the notorious gang, and his close-knit family run a tight ship.

But when rival gangs from London start encroaching on Shelby territory, Tommy’s abilities are put to the test.

Soon returning for its sixth and final season, “Peaky Blinders” is available on Netflix.