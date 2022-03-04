100 years ago in Coeur d’Alene: Ice was so thick on the lake that a jitney drove 20 miles on it

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

A jitney taxi drove from Coeur d’Alene to Harrison, but not by road. It went right over the lake.

Lake Coeur d’Alene was still covered in ice – “the thickest and strongest” ice the oldest residents could remember. Paul Searls drove his jitney 20 miles and back.

“Searls’ small five-passenger car was taxed to capacity last evening on the return from Harrison, when passengers were hanging on the running boards and spare tire,” reported a correspondent.

Searls, who was usually the engineer on the steamer Clipper, made stops at various landings on the way.

He wasn’t the only person taking advantage of the solid ice. The lake’s mail carrier, who usually traveled by boat, was using a motorcycle. He had been using ice skates until the snow got too deep.

Several other auto parties had plans in the next few days to “run their cars to Harrison.”

The ice was probably thick enough to last another two weeks.

From the movie beat: The Spokane Daily Chronicle ran photos of three screen stars who were on the way to Spokane to star in the Nell Shipman movie, “The Grub Stake.”

Alfred Allen was set to play Mark LeRoy, Lillian Leighton had the role of “Dawson Kate,” and Hugh Thompson was to play the lead role of Jeb.

All three had appeared in many silent movies.