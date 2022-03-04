Reward offered for information on fatal Spokane Valley apartment complex shooting
UPDATED: Fri., March 4, 2022
Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest announced Friday they’re offering a reward for information on a Spokane Valley shooting last month that left one man dead.
Joseph B. Quinn, 34, of Newport died of a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after the incident, according to Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office.
Witnesses reported yelling and arguing at Village Square Apartments, 9310 E. Montgomery Ave., as well as multiple gunshots, the evening of Feb. 6. Witnesses also reported seeing someone run away, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Quinn was found breathing near the courtyard pool, court documents said.
Deputies attempted to render aid , but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
As of Friday afternoon, investigators said they had no update on the case and no one had been arrested.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to investigators identifying a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest website. Tipsters do not have to identify themselves to collect the reward.
