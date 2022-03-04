A Grip on Sports: Mike Krzyzewski’s last game in Cameron is just one of this weekend’s TV highlights

A GRIP ON SPORTS • What to watch this weekend? If ESPN had its way, there is only one thing. Watch Mike Krzyzewski coach his last game in Duke’s crazy Cameron Indoor Stadium. But we know better. A lot better.

• When Krzyzewski began his coaching career in Durham, N.C., Jimmy Carter was still president. Chrysler was still in danger of going bankrupt. Heck, Happy Days was still churning out new episodes, despite Fonzie having jumped the shark years before.

It was a simpler time, wasn’t it?

Now Coach K, as a whole generation of spelling-illiterate sports writers called him (before cut and paste), is calling it quits. He’s riding off into the sunset after the NCAA tournament, which he hopes to win for the sixth time. But before that quest begins, he has to say goodbye to the Cameron Crazies, Krzyzewskiville and all the traditions that have emerged in the past 40-plus years.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has given Krzyzewski the perfect foil for his final Cameron game (Saturday, 3 p.m. PST on ESPN): North Carolina. When Krzyzewski began coaching, the late Dean Smith was setting the standard among college coaches, en route to a then-record 879 wins, all with the Tar Heels.

Krzyzewski would pass that mark long ago, as he would surpass 900, then 1,000 and a few years ago, 1,100. If his young-but-talented squad wins out, Krzyzewski will reach 1,200 as he’s cutting down the ACC tournament nets. That would be cool. Plus, it would get the number out of the way before the NCAA tourney begins, allowing the Blue Devils to playing with a bit more freedom. By then, though, every Duke game could be Krzyzewski’s last, which is a lot of pressure to put on 18-year-olds.

(As an aside, such things show how selfless – and smart – John Wooden really was, as he didn’t announce he was retiring until just before his 10th, and last, NCAA title game. That kept the pressure off his players until the very end.)

This has been a season of “lasts” for Duke and Krzyzewski, including Saturday’s last home game. For basketball fans, it shouldn’t be missed.

• But there are sporting events to watch this weekend, including lots of hoop. The State high school basketball tournaments finish up Saturday, with the State B tournament title games on SWX. Washington State finishes its regular season by hosting up-and-down Oregon on Saturday (1 p.m., CBS). USC and UCLA meet in Pauley Pavilion (7 p.m., ESPN). And the WCC men roll on with quarterfinal games, all vying for the honor of being eliminated by Gonzaga.

Off the hardwood, there are not one but two PGA tournaments this weekend, including Arnold Palmer’s old tournament from Florida. There is the NBA, NHL and the Paralympics from China. The Premier League and the MLS. NASCAR. MMA. Heck, even bowling.

There is one thing missing, though. Spring training baseball from Florida and Arizona. An entire sport jumping the shark. And it’s not even being televised.

Gonzaga: The Zags aren’t in Las Vegas yet – if you need a travel guide to the always-evolving city, Rob Curley has you covered – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t news. Jim Meehan has a trio of stories, starting with another Chet Holmgren NIL contract. This one is groundbreaking. … Jim also shares the news Holmgren is one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award, given to the nation’s best power forward. … And Jim finishes up with coverage of Kevin Pangos deciding not to head to Russia after all. … Theo Lawson expands on the news Andrew Nembhard’s brother broke his wrist and won’t be playing in the NCAA tournament. … Around the WCC, Spencer Johnson has said OK to Mark Pope. BYU starts the tournament with Loyola Marymount. … The Lions defeated Pacific while USD topped Pepperdine.

WSU: Oregon State suited up seven players last night and still gave the Cougars a battle in Pullman. But, as Colton Clark tells us, ultimately Washington State prevailed, 71-67, handing OSU its 16th consecutive loss. … The Cougar women will have to wait and see about the NCAA tournament after their offense failed to show up in a 70-59 Pac-12 tournament loss to Utah. … The baseball team is in Texas for a highly prestigious tournament. Colton has this preview. … Jon Wilner in the Mercury News praises WSU’s recent successes. He also explains why Oregon has a better NCAA chance than the Cougars. However, elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Washington played the role of spoiler, possibly knocking the Ducks off the NCAA bubble. The Huskies won 78-67 in Seattle. … It took a while for Arizona to get going but the Wildcats did and handled Stanford. … Arizona State is playing as well as anyone and it routed California last night. … A Utah player is fine with the season’s lack of success. … Senior nights are different now. Three UCLA players will go through it but all could return. … In the women’s tournament, Stanford moved on by defeating Oregon State 57-44. … Oregon held off UCLA 63-60. … Arizona is reeling and lost to Colorado. … Charli Turner Thorne stepped down as Arizona State’s coach after 25 years. … In football news, the seeds of Herm Edwards’ problems at Arizona State were sowed long ago. … Oregon has some good tight ends. … Cade Otton would love to stay in Seattle.

EWU: The Eagles had to grind but they pulled out a 69-62 victory over visiting Northern Arizona. Dan Thompson has the game story. … Around the Big Sky, Montana State took care of business against Sacramento State to clinch the outright regular season title. … Northern Colorado handed Montana another home defeat. … We pass along this story on Idaho State just to show how much recruiting has changed.

Idaho: Portland State pulled away late to hand Idaho a 79-68 home defeat. Peter Harriman has the coverage.

Whitworth: The NCAA Division III tournament begins today for the Pirates, who face Trinity of Texas in the Lone Star State. Jason Shoot has a preview of Whitworth’s latest postseason appearance.

Preps: Thursday was a busy day all over the state, from Tacoma through Yakima to Spokane. On the West Side, Dave Nichols covers Mead and Mt. Spokane wins in the girls’ and boys’ 3A quarterfinals, respectively. And he has this story on Gonzaga Prep’s loss in the boys’ 4A quarters. … We also have Madison McCord’s story on the 1B boys as well as Colin Mulvany’s photographs. … There are also stories from the rest of the girls and boys B games as well as Colin’s photos from the 2B girls. … We can also pass along coverage from Yakima, where Pullman continued its quest for a 2A boys title. … Top-ranked Lake City’s hope for a first Idaho State boys’ title ended in a 72-67 loss to Centennial.

Chiefs: A former Spokane player, Jason Fram, played for the host country in the Olympics this year. He talked with Dan Thompson about the experience.

Mariners: George Kirby is one of the M’s top pitching prospects. For good reason.

Seahawks: The Hawks want to turn around the ship immediately. That isn’t easy.

• The puppy has long hair. Beatles-like. In 1965. So he needs a trim. Yep, we’re taking the dog to the groomer. I’m not sure who I am anymore. I do know this, however. My high school, St. Francis in La Canada, Calif., not only turned out one of the most ignored sports writers in Spokane history, it also produced Tom Sherry, one of the area’s most beloved weathermen. He is retiring today. I still find that odd. Until later …