North Idaho College faces probation after panel finds college noncompliant with accreditation standards

Leaders in higher education appointed to investigate North Idaho College’s eligibility to stay an accredited institution have found the college noncompliant with several standards needed to maintain accreditation, placing the college’s status in further jeopardy.

The panel was assigned by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities around December as part of an investigation into two complaints centered on the actions and conduct of the Coeur d’Alene community college’s Board of Trustees – primarily the board’s majority led by Chair Todd Banducci.

The accusations against the board include failing to address allegations of threatening and unprofessional behavior exhibited by Banducci toward employees, trustees and former President Rick MacLennan; amending college policy without following proper procedures; and intentionally lowering the qualifications required of an interim president to hire head wrestling coach Michael Sebaaly to replace MacLennan, who was fired in September without cause.

The panel’s final report, dated Wednesday, recommends for the commission to place the college on probation upon finding the college is noncompliant with several commission requirements and standards for accreditation.

“The Panel finds that NIC generally has an appropriate set of policies in place, but faculty, staff and students do not have confidence that these policies are being respected or practiced,” the panel wrote. “The Panel observed a widespread perception that issues of current and future instability lie with disruptive actions taken by the NIC Board of Trustees, which threaten the viability of an important community educational institution.”

NIC has maintained regional accreditation through the NWCCU since 1950.

Probation would see the commission create a compliance schedule for NIC to follow to restore full accreditation, according to the report. Should this occur, and NIC doesn’t make progress according to the schedule, then the college would have to show cause to maintain continued accreditation.

Probation was just one of several recommendations made by the panel in response to the accreditation complaints.

Whether those come to bear will be decided by NWCCU’s executive committee, which will meet virtually in the near future to deliberate and potentially take action on the situation. A date has not yet been set.

NIC officials will be invited to attend and engage in a question-and-answer session with NWCCU commissioners, according to the panel report. The commissioners will then deliberate and vote on recommendations and action.

The college will be formally informed of any actions taken within 10 days of the appearance.

“We’ve been through a turbulent time and reading the peer panel report will likely stir emotions for you. It did for me,” Sebaaly said in a statement on the college’s website. “Great work is happening daily at our college. Keep working hard for our students. We will get through this together.”

Trustees could not be immediately reached for comment.

The panel convened virtually in January to interview college leaders and attend forums with staff and students.

In its final report, which the college posted online Thursday, the panel commended NIC faculty, staff and administrators for their commitment to student success “despite great disruption created by the Board of Trustees.”

The report describes a culture of fear and uncertainty at NIC among faculty and staff largely created by the board’s “intrusions into operational decisions,” failure to follow policies and the appointment of Sebaaly, who is perceived as inexperienced and “has not yet garnered the respect of the campus.”

Contributing to the uncertainty, the panel noted, were the departures of Vice President of Instruction Lita Burns, Vice President for Student Services Graydon Stanley, Vice President for Finance and Business Affairs Chris Martin and Christy Doyle, dean of instruction, workforce education. All four left in January, with at least two motivated by their feelings toward the Board of Trustees.

Concerns also stem from the impact the Board of Trustees has had on the college’s finances, according to the report.

The North Idaho College Foundation has lost approximately $4.1 million in legacy gifts and an estimated $343,000 in major gifts, with another $36,000 of annual donations in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Moody’s – a leading credit rating agency – downgraded its assessment of the college’s financial sustainability outlook in December from stable to negative, specifically citing board dysfunction in its rationale.

This story will be updated.