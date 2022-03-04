Spokane-area School COVID numbers fall again

With the state’s indoor mask mandate scheduled to end next weekend, most school districts in Spokane are seeing some of the lowest numbers of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The area’s largest district, Spokane County Schools, reported on Friday that 26 students and staff with a confirmed case of COVID-19 entered a school building in the previous five school days.

A week earlier, 39 people had tested positive. The number of people quarantined also fell sharply from 108 to 65.

Other districts saw comparable drops.

The area’s second-largest district, Central Valley, reported on Friday that it had 48 positive cases among students and staff in the previous seven days. A week earlier, the district had 70 cases.

The Mead School District also saw its case count almost cut in half with positive tests in the previous week dropping by more than half from 79 last week to 37.

The downward trend was consistent among those districts that updated their dashboards on Friday.

Cheney Public Schools reported 24 cases since Feb. 14 – down from 51 in the previous two-week snapshot – while West Valley’s two-week count fell from 56 to 24.

The East Valley School District, which briefly moved its secondary students to online learning after a COVID spike, saw its lowest numbers in several months: five positive cases. Only a week ago that number was 37.

Medical Lake reported 14 cases in two weeks. Deer Park’s dashboard, updated after a two-week gap, showed seven cases as of Monday.

The Nine Mile and Freeman districts each reported one positive case, while Post Falls showed none.

New cases at Coeur d’Alene Schools dropped from 18 to three.