Graham Sward completes Spokane Chiefs’ 4-3 comeback win over Prince George
UPDATED: Fri., March 4, 2022
From staff reports
PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia – Graham Sward scored the go-ahead goal 37 seconds into the third period to lift Spokane over host Prince George 4-3 in Western Hockey League play Friday at the CN Centre.
Chase Bertholet opened the scoring for the Chiefs (16-31-4-1) on a power play 4 minutes, 20 seconds into the first period, but the Cougars (19-30-2-1) struck back, scoring the next three goals on shots from Jonny Hooker, Ethan Samson and Koehn Ziemmer.
Ty Cheveldayoff answered for Spokane a minute after Zimmer had given Prince George a 3-1 edge. Nick McCarry tied the score at 3 on a power play with 47 seconds left in the second period.
Chiefs center Bear Hughes assisted on three goals to add to his team-leading 49 points.
The Chiefs out shot the Cougars 32-29 and converted three of its seven power play opportunities.
Spokane goalie Mason Beaupit had 26 saves. Prince George goalie Tyler Brennan had 28 saves, including a penalty shot from Cade Hayes early in the second period.
The Chiefs and Cougars close their two game series Saturday at 7 p.m.
