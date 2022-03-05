‘It was perfect timing’: With Pac-12 Tournament on deck, Washington State uses complete performance to rout Oregon

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – For Washington State, the timing couldn’t have been much better.

The Cougars closed the regular season with perhaps their finest performance of the year. They capped an uplifting Senior Day by locking up their best Pac-12 record in 14 years in front of a national television audience and a roaring home gathering at Beasley Coliseum.

With the Pac-12 Tournament on tap, WSU (18-13, 11-9) is trending upward.

“We played one of our most complete games and I feel like it was perfect timing,” standout senior guard Michael Flowers said. “Last game of the season, last game in Beasley, Senior Night – it was great momentum heading into the conference tournament.

“We had a chance to do something special.”

The Cougars claimed their third consecutive win to end their regular season, routing Oregon 94-74 on Saturday afternoon.

They finished the mostly one-sided contest with stellar numbers, recording a season-high 21 assists and shooting 50% from the field. WSU totaled a season-best 16 3-pointers on 34 attempts. Its 94 points marked a season high in Pac-12 play in regulation scoring.

“One of, if not our best game of the year to finish the season,” coach Kyle Smith said. “That’s terrific.”

WSU fashioned a double-digit advantage late in the first half after a dazzling sequence featuring a highlight-reel alley-oop dunk in transition from big man Mouhamed Gueye and a strong one-handed jam from post Efe Abogidi. WSU went up by 14 at halftime and led by a sizable margin the rest of the way.

They exhibited patience on offense and made the extra pass more often than not.

“We’ve been talking about getting better shots,” guard Noah Williams said. “Shot selection has been our key on the whiteboard. We’re trying to find open looks and not trying to force too much.

“If we stay together and keep on passing, sharing the rock, everything should fall into place.”

Back-to-back 3-pointers from guard Tyrell Roberts and another from guard TJ Bamba helped WSU open a 20-point edge after 7 minutes in the second period. Oregon (18-13, 11-9) never closed to within striking distance.

Five Cougars produced double-digit scoring totals and nine got on the board. Williams registered 19 points and a career-high eight assists in his most outstanding performance of the year.

“I’ve had my ups and downs all season, but it just felt good to see the ball go in for that first shot,” Williams said. “I knew it was up from there.”

Roberts hit five 3s on seven attempts, adding 15 points and four assists. Flowers contributed 10 points and six assists. Abogidi scored 12 of his 14 in the first half and pulled down six boards. Bamba added 10 points and five boards off the bench. Forward Andrej Jakimovski went 3 of 3 on 3-pointers in the first half and came up with nine points and eight rebounds.

“We started to turn down good shots and get great shots,” Smith said when asked about his team’s recent turnaround on offense. The Cougars have been superb on that end in two of their past three games following a rough patch of offensive outings.

“That’s what you need at this time of the year,” Smith said. “One guy isn’t going to be able to win the game. We’ve been an impatient team. … They’ve learned to turn some things down and get better shots.”

Guard Jacob Young’s 21 points paced Oregon. The Ducks were playing without their leading scorer in guard Will Richardson (illness).

The Cougars have clinched the No. 7 seed to the Pac-12 Tournament and will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Las Vegas against No. 10 California.

“I’ve been saying that I felt like we’ve been getting better,” Smith said. “We’ve had some blips and it’s never a straight line up. But we’re getting better and this was a great endorsement.”

Senior Day memorable

Before the game, WSU honored its three seniors, all of whom are first-year Cougars – Flowers, a South Alabama transfer; reserve post Matt DeWolf, a Brown transfer; and walk-on guard Will Burghardt.

The Cougars gave Flowers a touching send-off. Described as the heart of the team, Flowers was accompanied by all of his WSU teammates on his walk to center court during the Senior Day celebrations. Flowers lost both of his parents to cancer in the recent past.

“Mike’s story is unbelievable, and what a helluva guy he is,” Smith said. “Levelheaded, a great leader, a great player.

“He’s well-liked, so loved in such a short time.”

The Cougars surprised Flowers with the tribute.

“That was a special moment. It wasn’t planned, it was just something that happened,” Flowers said. “These are my brothers. I love ’em. We’re trying to keep playing, so let’s keep going.”

With about 3 minutes remaining, the WSU student section erupted with chants of “We want Burghardt.” The Cougars’ bench agreed and egged on the fans. Smith eventually obliged and sent in Burghardt. Burghardt, a transfer out of Linfield University, swished a 3 immediately for his first points in crimson and gray, sending the announced crowd of 4,169 into a frenzy.

“As soon as that 3 went in, I just lost all train of thought,” Burghardt said during a news conference that included several WSU players in the audience.

“He might be our best shooter,” Williams said. “I haven’t seen him miss a 3 all season in practice. … When he shot it, I knew it was cash.”